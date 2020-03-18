self-isolation
- Pop CultureWe May Need To Social Distance Until 2022 According To Harvard StudyAccording to a new report from Harvard researchers, we may be social distancing for awhile to help mitigate COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureChelsea Handler Poses Naked With BooksChelsea Handler strategically covers herself with three books.By Rose Lilah
- GramMartha Stewart Is Leaving Drunk Comments On IG Because QuarantineMartha Stewart left a drunk, typo-filled comment on an Instagram post and it quickly went viral.By Rose Lilah
- TV10 Classic TV Shows To Binge-Watch On Netflix Right NowNetflix and chill has a whole new meaning to it, thanks to Coronavirus lockdown. We've come up with a list of shows you can turn to, to get you through this period of isolation.By Rose Lilah
- MusicReginae Carter Re-enacts Lil Wayne's Infamous Court DepositionReginae Carter has been having fun on TikTok re-creating infamous scenes, including one that belongs to her father, Lil Wayne.By Rose Lilah
- FoodWaffle House Started Selling Their Mix Online, Already Sold OutEverybody wanted quarantine waffles, apparently.By Rose Lilah
- GramGabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Look Like Twins Rocking Their Natural HairGabrielle Union and Kaavia, her daughter with NBA player Dwayne Wade, are both rocking their natural hair during this pandemic.By Emani Bell
- MusicYoung Thug Talks How Much Money He's Losing During Coronavirus QuarantineYoung Thug details his Coronavirus quarantine routine while talking with Big Boy.By Rose Lilah
- MusicNBA Youngboy Has Landed In Chicago, But Why?NBA Youngboy is clearly not in Coronavirus Quarantine right now.By Rose Lilah
- GramQuavo Whips Up A Quarantine FeastHomemade Huncho is Quavo's latest alias, as the rapper goes into cooking mode while in self-isolation.By Rose Lilah
- SocietyCalifornia Ordered To Self-Isolate During CoronavirusAmid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, California governor Gavin Newson has issued an order imploring citizens to stay home. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsDrake In Self-Isolation After Kevin Durant Coronavirus Diagnosis: ReportDrake is reportedly in self-isolation after he hung out with Kevin Durant six days prior to his coronavirus diagnosis.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearDrake's OVO Stores Shut Down Amid COVID-19 OutbreakThe OVO stores are taking precautionary measures to protect customers and employees. Meanwhile, Drake has reportedly been in self-isolation at his Toronto mansion after hanging out with Kevin Durant last week. By Aron A.