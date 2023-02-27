selective outrage
- Pop CultureAugust Alsina Denies Laughing At Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage'The singer's rep laid the rumors to rest and denies an early report.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Good Morning Britain" Host Calls Chris Rock "Rudest Man I’ve Ever Had To Interview"A "Good Morning Britain" host slammed Chris Rock in response to "Selective Outrage."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAugust Alsina Found Chris Rock’s Jada Pinkett Smith Jokes "Funny": ReportAugust Alsina reportedly found Chris Rock's jokes about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith funny.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSuge Knight Jr. Says Dad Would Think Chris Rock's "Suge Smith" Was FunnyHowever, Jr. also says he was "bored" with Rock's "Selective Outrage" special until the comedian mentioned Suge.By Erika Marie
- TVChris Rock's "Selective Outrage" Defended By Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley, Jimmy KimmelAs far as they're concerned, Rock has the right to talk about anything that happened to him, whether Will Smith's fans like it or not.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith "Unsuccessfully" Tried To Make Amends With Chris Rock: ReportThe former friends are on the outs after Will slapped Chris at the Oscars, and it's reported the Fresh Prince is remorseful about the who debacle.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMeghan Markle’s Friend Laughs On While Chris Rock Trolls The DuchessMeghan Markle’s friend was at the live taping of Chris Rock's new Netflix special, in which he makes fun of the Duchess.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Rock Jokes He Got His Daughter Kicked Out Of SchoolChris Rock joked that he intentionally got his daughter expelled from school during his new Netflix special.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChris Rock Jokes That He Watched "Emancipation" To See Will Smith Get "Whipped""He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie," Chris Rock reportedly said during a stand-up set about Will Smith's slap. By Aron A.
- UncategorizedChris Rock Adds Jerry Seinfeld, Ice-T, & More To Netflix SpecialChris Rock's live Netflix special will be a star-studded affair.By Cole Blake