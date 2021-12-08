Secrets of Playboy
- TVHugh Hefner Accused Of Engaging In Beastiality By Ex-Girlfriend Sondra Theodore On "Secrets Of Playboy""Secrets of Playboy" has been shedding light on plenty of heinous allegations against the late Hugh Hefner. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePlayboy Playmate Alleges She Aborted Hugh Hefner's "Devil Baby" When She Was 19Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon, alleges she aborted Hugh Hefner's child back in 2009. She was 19 when the 83-year-old Playboy impregnated her. By Brianna Lawson
- TVHugh Hefner Defended By Hundreds Of Former Playmates After "Secrets Of Playboy" AllegationsKimberley Hefner was among the many rushing to Hugh's defence.By Hayley Hynes
- TVHugh Hefner's Son Defends His Father Over "Secrets Of Playboy" AllegationsBoth Cooper Hefner and "Playboy" have responded to claims about Hugh made in the A&E docuseries.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Secrets Of Playboy": New Show Unveils Hugh Hefner's Nonconsensual Sex Tape CollectionHef would reportedly keep tapes of celebrities and athletes having sex in his bedroom without their knowledge.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Secrets Of Playboy" Series Reveals Hugh Hefner Would Host Weekly "Pig Nights" With Prostitutes & Celebs"Secrets of Playboy" premieres next Monday, January 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHolly Madison Recalls Cruelty From Hugh Hefner, Says Playboy Mansion Was "Gross"She was Hefner's girlfriend for seven years and in A&E's new docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," she's telling it all.By Erika Marie