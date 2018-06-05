Sebastian Stan
- Pop CultureJennifer Aniston Thinks Social Media Influencers Are "Diluting Our Actor's Job"The "Friends" icon says people are becoming "famous for basically doing nothing" and she's glad she "got a little taste" of the industry before things changed.By Erika Marie
- TVSebastian Stan On Playing Luke Skywalker: "Don't Want To F*** Up That Character"Would Stan make a good Luke?By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Premiere Said To Feature Another AvengerThis appearance would make sense. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Debuts New Trailer During Super Bowl LVThe MCU is back in full force. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Loki," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," & "WandaVision" Trailers Deal With "Endgame" FalloutLoki escapes, Falcon soars, and Wanda loses it. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMarvel's Highly-Anticipated "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Trailer ArrivesAnthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are making their debut as Marvel's new favorite duo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.By Deja Goode
- MoviesMarvel Reveals "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier" & "WandaVision" Release Dates2020 is all about the MCU TV shows.By Lynn S.
- MoviesJohn Boyega Welcomes Sebastian Stan To The Dark Side After Angering FansSebastian Stan has the Marvel fans upset.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentAvengers' Falcon & Winter Soldier Limited TV Series In Development: ReportIt looks like Falcon & Bucky come back to life. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian "Shocked" To Win CFDA Award: "I'm Naked Most Of The Time"Kim Kardashian won the Influencer Award. By Karlton Jahmal