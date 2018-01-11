season 12
- TVNicki Minaj Drops Fire Freestyle On "RuPaul's Drag Race"Nicki Minaj dropped some heat while serving as a guest judge on the season 12 premiere of "RuPaul's DragRace"By Lynn S.
- TVNicki Minaj To Be Guest Judge On RuPaul’s “Drag Race” Season 12 PremiereThe female rapper will appear on the VH1 show's season 12 premiere on Feb. 28th.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"The Big Bang Theory" Announces Series End With Upcoming Twelfth Season"The Big Bang Theory" is on the way out. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"American Dad!" Renewed For Two More Seasons"American Dad!" will see more crazy happenings by the Smith family.By Chantilly Post