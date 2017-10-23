scuffle
- MusicLil Baby Denies Rumours That His Crew Jumped OffsetLil Baby addressed the rumours that his crew, 4PF, jumped his fellow Quality Control artist, Offset, calling the claims "fake news."By Lynn S.
- SportsJoel Embiid & Marcus Morris Get Into Heated Shoving Match: WatchNever a dull moment with these two.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture’s Bodyguard Gets Knocked Out Cold: WatchNot before he beat up several men first though.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMarcus Smart Challenges JR Smith To A Fight: "Ain't No Punk Right Here"A scuffle in the Cavaliers-Celtics preseason game cemented the NBA's newest player-rivalry.By Devin Ch
- SportsPacman Jones Tells Fellow NFLers "Figure Out Another Way" To ProtestPacman Jones disapproves of NFL players kneeling before the anthem.By Devin Ch
- SportsSuns' Devin Booker & Tyler Ulis Provoked In Elevator Beatdown: WatchFootage from 2017 of an elevator attack involving Tyler Ulis and Dev Booker has surfaced.By Devin Ch
- SportsGrayson Allen Headbutts Trae Young In Just His 2nd Summer League GameThe first round picks ring in their NBA careers with technical fouls.By Devin Ch
- MusicJustin Bieber Sued Over Street Fight During 2016 NBA FinalsJab-Jab-Jab-Right Hook.By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Admits Refs Missed Crucial Foul Calls On Draymond Green In Game OneThe NBA opens itself up to criticism.By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson & Kevin Love Could Face Suspensions For Game One ScuffleBoth players defend their right to protest.By Devin Ch
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is Being Sued For Assault & BatteryBoosie Badazz is being sued by the security guard who pepper sprayed him back in 2017.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle Tries To Help Break Up Fight At His Album Release PartyWatch Nipsey Hussle try to break up a scuffle at his Marathon store for his album listening party Thursday night.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsSerge Ibaka & James Johnson Trade Punches & Get Ejected During Heat-Raptors GameWatch Serge Ibaka & James Johnson trade punches during Tuesday night's Raptors x Heat game.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKevin Durant & Russell Westbrook Get Into Heated Exchange In OKCKevin Durant & Russell Westbrook went "head to head" Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDraymond Green & Bradley Beal Get Ejected After In-Game ScuffleBoth Draymond Green & Bradley Beal got ejected Friday night after getting into an on court scuffle.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJames Harden & Mario Chalmers Involved In On-Court Scuffle; Twitter ReactsWatch James Harden push & square up with Mario Chalmers in Monday night's Rockets-Grizzlies game.By Kevin Goddard