- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Hit With Sexual Assault Allegations, Lawyers Say They're "A Shameful Self-Enrichment Shakedown Scheme"“[Her] shakedown scheme is disgraceful," legal representation for Snoop has said of the anonymous accuser.By Hayley Hynes
- SocietyThree Men Convicted For $32M Slip-And-Fall Scam Involving Homeless People In NYCThe three men were convicted for wire fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud in New York City.By Aron A.
- SocietyDonald Trump Blasts Jussie Smollett For Devaluing His "MAGA" BrandDonald Trump uses Twitter as he would a "Stepping Razor."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrakeo The Ruler Threatens To Quit Rap, With Murder Charge LoomingDrakeo The Ruler sticks it to Detective Hardiman.By Devin Ch
- MusicFugees' Pras Accused Of Helping Launder $73 Million Into The U.S.Pras is being investigated by the FBI for embezzlement.By Devin Ch
- MusicBirdman Accuses Lil Wayne's Manager Of Creating A Shell Company To Profit Off DrakeIs the Lil Wayne/Birdman feud reigniting? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSafaree Samuels' Car Was Bugged With GPS Tracking Device By Alleged RobbersSafaree Samuels was the victim of an elaborate scheme.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNY Rapper "Young Ash" Accused Of Scamming Innocent People With Check FraudA buzzing NY rapper has been indicted on charges of fraud.By Devin Ch
- MusicTori Brixx Pleads Her Innocence In Rich The Kid Home Invasion Plot"At the end of the day if I ask Rich for it, he would have gave it to me."By Devin Ch
- MusicNe-Yo & Brian McKnight Victims Of Multimillion Dollar FraudNe-Yo's former manager bled his pockets dry.By Devin Ch
- MusicCharlotte Hip-Hop Group Charged In Connection With $1.2M Fraud SchemeRappers from North Carolina have been busted in a complicated fraud scheme. By Matt F