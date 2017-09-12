sandwich
- SportsLeBron James Hilariously Sneaks Food Onto Lakers BenchLeBron was feeling hungry in the middle of the game.By Alexander Cole
- FoodSnoop Dogg Gets His Own Dunkin Donuts Sandwich With Fitting NameSnoop Dogg has done it all. By Mitch Findlay
- FoodPopeyes Chaos Continues: Employee Fired For Using Son To Help Make SandwichesPopeyes' now-infamous chicken sandwich causes yet another controversy.By Lynn S.
- TV"SNL" Mocks Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Craze With "White Get Out" BitApparently, Popeyes isn't as big in the U.K.By Cole Blake
- FoodSnoop Dogg Takes Over Dunkin' To Introduce New Beyond Sausage SandwichSnoop Dogg is a natural at this.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKFC Introduces New Cheetos Chicken Sandwich & It Looks Freaking DeliciousMust. Visit. KFC. Now.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBurger King Roasts KFC With Their New Grilled Chicken SandwichBurger King takes aim at KFC by introducing the King of Flame Grilling (KFG.)By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Flames Offset For Putting Hot Cheetos In His SandwichOffset's sandwich needed some crisp to it.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Resorts To A Turkey Sandwich With Side Of Cash For His Thanksgiving MealPeople aren't picking up their phones so Fif's doing things his way.By Aron A.
- SocietyChick-Fil-A Is Giving Away 200K Free Sandwiches: Find Out How To Get YoursAnd you get it delivered straight to your door!By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy Outraged Over His Subway Being Closed After Employee Misses ShiftBig Soulja won't be eating fresh today.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Buys A Subway Branch & Will Be Eating Fresh For YearsSoulja is getting himself into the sandwich business.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAction Bronson And Sean Evans Partake In A Hilarious "Sandwich-Off"Action Bronson goes head to head against "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.By Mitch Findlay