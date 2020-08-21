Salt
- MusicLadies First: Cheryl "Salt" James Talks Hip Hop's 50th & What She Wants To See From Future FemceesExclusive: Rap royalty Cheryl "Salt" James from Salt-N-Pepa helped revolutionize women's voices in the culture. She spoke with us about women like Sparky Dee and MC Lyte who have always been supportive, and shared advice about not letting the industry become a trap.By Erika Marie
- SportsFloyd Mayweather & KSI To Tag Team Fight Manny Pacquiao & Salt PapiNothing's been completely set in stone yet, but it looks like this could be quite the insane matchup.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In "Salt-N-Pepa" BiopicAs DJ Spinderella publicly states that she does not support the film, Pepa spoke about her ex-husband & the desire to depict the good side of their relationship.By Erika Marie
- MusicCheryl "Salt" James Shares Tupac Shakur Poem He Wrote Her While In PrisonThe unreleased poem showed a hurting, yet hopeful, Tupac.By Erika Marie