run the jewels 3
- Original ContentRun The Jewels 3, Three Years Later: The Intangible Chemistry Of Killer Mike and El-PThree years on from gracing us all with the Christmas miracle of "Run The Jewels 3," we charted the incredible rapport between Killer Mike and El-P that brought their careers to unforeseen heights.By Robert Blair
- Music VideosRun The Jewels Watch The Apocalypse Go Down In The "Call Ticketron" VideoRun The Jewels reveal their fake news channel with "Call Ticketron." By Aron A.
- MusicWatch: Run The Jewels Let Fan Rap "Legend Has It" At LollapaloozaA big Run The Jewels fan became one of the highlights from Lollapalooza.By Matt F
- Original ContentTop 10 BigQuint First ReactionsThe entertainment is endless from hip-hop's favorite music reviewer. By Benjamin Salkind
- NewsPanther Like A Panther (Demo Version)RTJ dig into the vault for this one. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyRun The Jewels' "RTJ3" (Review)"RTJ3" is the moment when Killer Mike and El-P's blend of political messages and dick jokes begins to feel slightly awkward.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRun The Jewels Visit Portlandia In Hilarious SketchRun The Jewels decide on a release plan.By hnhh
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ3" Release DateRun The Jewels release new teaser video announcing "RTJ3" release date.By hnhh
- NewsKiller Mike Updates Fans On "Run The Jewels 3" ReleaseKiller Mike gives fans an update on "Run The Jewels 3."By Rose Lilah
- NewsEl-P Gives Promising Update On "Run The Jewels 3"A 2016 release for "RTJ3" is "achievable", says El-P.By Danny Schwartz