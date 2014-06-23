run the jewels 2
- Original ContentKiller Mike's "R.A.P. Music" Album Turns 11Ahead of his first solo album in 11 years, we take a look back at Killer Mike's "R.A.P. Music."By Wyatt Westlake
- NewsRun The Jewels Perform "Crown" & "Run The Jewels" On Jimmy KimmelRun The Jewels take the stage on Jimmy Kimmel.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosRun The Jewels "Lie, Cheat, Steal" VideoWatch a new music video from Run The Jewels for "Lie, Cheat, Steal."By Rose Lilah
- NewsEl-P Previews "Meow The Jewels" Version Of "Jeopardy"El-P shares a snippet of the "Meow The Jewels" version of Run The Jewels' "Jeopardy."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentRunning The Jewels & The Game: An Argument For Killer Mike As The Top MC Of The Past Three Years
Ask most Hip-Hop fans who’s been running the rap game the past three years, and the answers would mostly be the same; Kendrick Lamar…Drake…maybe some J. Cole. Even with somewhat of an agreement, there’s no science to this. There’s no exact formula of determining who is on top. Is it record sales? Some would say that, and that would justify the belief that Kendrick, Drake, or Cole are on top of the game. Using that logic however would leave justification of our culture up to whoever is buying music…whoever.By Bruce Smith
- NewsRun The Jewels Confirm There Will Be "Run The Jewels 3"Killer Mike and El-P promise that there will be a third "Run The Jewels."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRun The Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) Perform "Early" On LettermanRun The Jewels Bring "Early" To Letterman.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsNas Previews New J Dilla-Produced SingleNew music from Nasty Nas is on its way.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsRun The Jewels Announce Fall Tour Dates For "RTJ2"Killer Mike and El-P, aka Run The Jewels, announce a bunch of new tour dates.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream/Download Run The Jewels New Album "Run The Jewels 2"Run The Jewels decide to leak their album a few days early.By Kevin Goddard
- News"Run The Jewels 2" To Be Remixed Using Cat Sounds? [Update: Yes, "Meow The Jewels" Is Happening]We need this new LP from El-P & Killer Mike right meow.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsClose Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)Run The Jewels share the Zach De La Rocha collab "Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsKiller Mike & El-P's "Run The Jewels 2" Album Cover & Tracklist Revealed, Plus New Tour DatesCheck out the tracklist for the upcoming "Run The Jewels 2" album, as well as impending tour dates.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRun The Jewels Sign To Mass Appeal & Announce "RTJ2" Release DateRun The Jewels sign with Nas' Mass Appeal imprint, and announce the release date for their upcoming second album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlockbuster Night Pt. 1A new single from Run The Jewels duo Killer Mike and El-P.By Rose Lilah
- NewsKiller Mike & El-P Announce "Run The Jewels" Tour DatesKiller Mike and El-P are set to go on the road for another "Run The Jewels" tour.By Rose Lilah