rubber bullets
- CrimeLaToya Ratlieff Speaks Out After Police Shoots Her In The Face During ProtestLaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face with rubber bullets at a Florida protest and she is unsure if she will regain vision in her right eye.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsSan Jose Police Severely Injure Man Who Trains Them On Implicit BiasSan Jose police injured the man who taught them about implicit bias and procedural justice during protests, this week.By Cole Blake
- RandomLAPD Cops Fire Rubber Bullets At Black Teens In Drive-By ShootingA new video shows a police cruiser pull up on a group of black teenagers before firing rubber bullets as they run away.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsWhy We Protest & Riot: Perspective From The Front LinesA report from the front lines of the Los Angeles protests, where thousands rallied in the streets seeking justice for George Floyd. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsHalsey Describes Getting Tear-Gassed & Shot With Rubber Bullets During L.A. ProtestHalsey revealed that she and those around her were tear-gassed and shot with rubber bullets at the L.A. protests despite remaining peaceful.By Lynn S.