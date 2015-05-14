rtj3
- SocietyRun The Jewels' "RTJ3" (Review)"RTJ3" is the moment when Killer Mike and El-P's blend of political messages and dick jokes begins to feel slightly awkward.ByPatrick Lyons12.4K Views
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce Additional Tour Dates And Return Of Radio Show On Beats 1Run The Jewels have announced new tour dates for their upcoming world tour and the return of their new radio show WRTJ on Beats 1.Byhnhh219 Views
- NewsDownRun The Jewels' recently released "Down" off "RTJ3." Byhnhh8.3K Views
- NewsRun The Jewels Visit Portlandia In Hilarious SketchRun The Jewels decide on a release plan.Byhnhh182 Views
- NewsPanther Like A Panther (Miracle Mix)Run The Jewels link up with Trina on "Panther Like A Panther (Miracle Mix)."Byhnhh9.9K Views
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ3" Release DateRun The Jewels release new teaser video announcing "RTJ3" release date.Byhnhh209 Views
- MusicRun The Jewels Announce "RTJ3" Tracklist, Album Cover & Release DateRTJ3 promises to continue the excellence of Run The Jewels.Byhnhh7.9K Views
- NewsLegend Has ItCheck out "Legend Has It," the new single from Run The Jewels.Byhnhh126 Views
- News2100Killer Mike & El-P join forces for the new song "2100" featuring Boots.ByKevin Goddard189 Views
- NewsRun The Jewels Announce 2017 "Run The World" TourThe 33-city "Run the World" tour kicks off in January 2017.ByDanny Schwartz3.4K Views
- NewsTalk To MeRun the Jewels unleash the first single from their highly anticipated "RTJ3."ByDanny Schwartz368 Views
- NewsEl-P Gives Promising Update On "Run The Jewels 3"A 2016 release for "RTJ3" is "achievable", says El-P.ByDanny Schwartz122 Views
- NewsKiller Mike Shares Snippet of "RTJ3" On InstagramSounds like "RTJ3" is coming along nicely.Byhnhh134 Views
- NewsEl-P Shares Snippet From "Run The Jewels 3"El-P gives us the first taste of "Run The Jewels 3."ByPatrick Lyons137 Views