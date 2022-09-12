Roscoes Chicken & Waffles
- Original ContentPnB Rock's Death: What We KnowSadly, PnB Rock was gunned down during a botched robbery last year, and we're looking at the circumstances surrounding the case.By Ferri Trust
- GramFat Joe Calls PNB Rock's Killers "Evil," Believes Robbers Don't Have To MurderHe also spoke about the controversy over PNB Rock's girlfriend's post. "I wanna know what the crime is in posting where you at?"By Erika Marie
- GramNatalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB RockAfter social media users tried to wrangle her into some drama, the reality star quickly jumped in to set the record straight.By Erika Marie
- GramPNB Rock's Brother PNB Meen Pens Heartbreaking Post: "I Can't Stop Crying... I'm Shaking"Meen shared a photo of him and Rock as little kids and wrote a message detailing his grief.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoscoe's Chicken & Waffles Reopens Less Than 24 Hours After PnB Rock's DeathRoscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles is back open after PnB Rock was fatally shot at the restaurant.By Cole Blake
- NewsPNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's MurderStephanie Sibounheuang has been targeted as people blamed her for posting their location, including Wack 100 who called her a "clown."By Erika Marie
- CrimePNB Rock Allegedly Shot In Los Angeles: ReportThe rapper was reportedly assaulted during an attempted robbery.By Erika Marie