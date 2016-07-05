rocketshipshawty 2
- NewsKid Ink Feat. Casey Veggies "Noodle & Ramen/ Before The Checks" VideoKid Ink drops off a new double video off #RSS2 for “Ramen & Noodles” & “Before The Checks” featuring Casey Veggies.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsOne DayKid Ink shares a reflective and emotional record called "One Day."By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesKid Ink Shares "Rocketshipshawty 2" Cover Art, Tape Dropping "Very Soon"Kid Ink is gearing up for the release of "Rocketshipshawty 2." Take a look at the mixtape's newly unveiled cover art. By Angus Walker
- NewsGoldenEyeKid Ink drops off a new "Rocketshipshawty 2" leak.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLamborghini DreaminKid Ink and Verse Simmonds team up for the first "Rocketshipshawty 2" leak.By Rose Lilah