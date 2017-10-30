robin wright
- TVRobin Wright Reveals Her Only Regret About The "House Of Cards" EndingRobin Wright says she has one regret about the ending of Netflix's "House of Cards."By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Viewers Finally Find Out How Kevin Spacey's Character Is Killed OffFrank Underwood was murdered. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRobin Wright Claims "House Of Cards" Finale Will "Shock The S**t Out Of You""House Of Cards" comes to an end. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Trailer States "The Reign Of The Middle-Aged White Man Is Over"The final chapter is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Season 6 Trailer Seals The Fate Of Kevin Spacey's CharacterGoodbye Frank Underwood. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Season 6 Release Date ConfirmedNetflix's first original show is coming to an end. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRobin Wright Opens Up About Kevin Spacey Scandal For The First TimeWright has nothing bad to say about her former co-star. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"House Of Cards" Releases Independence Day Promo Starring Robin WrightClaire Underwood is ready to take over.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Debuts "House of Cards" Trailer For Final Season Without Kevin SpaceyThe show is gearing up for one last season. By David Saric
- Politics"House Of Cards" Season Six Production Resumes With No Kevin SpaceyProduction for the final instalment is officially in the works.By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsNetflix's "House Of Cards" Will Resume Production Without Kevin SpaceyNetflix's former darling will still have one last season.By Matt F
- MusicNetflix Cancels "House Of Cards," Is "Troubled" By Kevin Spacey NewsNetflix is ending "House of Cards" after six seasons. By Matt F