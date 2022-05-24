Robb Elementary
- Pop CultureU.S. Department Of Justice Will Conduct Review Of Police Response To Uvalde ShootingPresident Biden paid a visit to Uvalde with FLOTUS this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Obi-Wan Kenobi" On Disney+ Receives Content Warning Following Uvalde ShootingNetflix took similar measures with the release of the latest season of "Stranger Things."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureUvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos' Father Said His Son "Should've Just Killed [Him] Instead"Ramos' father claimed that his son dropped out of school after being bullied about his clothes.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureUvalde School Shooting Timeline Reveals How Mass Tragedy Unfolded At Robb ElementarySalvador Ramos entered the school at 11:33 AM but wasn't killed by authorities until 12:50 PM.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSteve Kerr Calls Out Mitch McConnell, Senators Following Uvalde School ShootingThe Warriors' coach became irate during a pre-game conference: "Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children?"By Erika Marie
- CrimePoliticians React Passionately To Uvalde Elementary School Shooting In TexasIt's reported that 14 students—2nd to 4th graders—and 1 teacher were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.By Erika Marie