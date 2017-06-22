ripoff
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Called Out For Shamelessly Plagiarizing Sunglasses DesignKim's under fire for plagiarizing a sunglasses design. By hnhh
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Accused Of Ripping Off Producer BrandUn DeShayJoey Bada$$ has been hit with an accusation of practicing shady business.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAriana Grande Reacts To "7 Rings" Ripoff Claims: "Shift Your Energy"She tells her fans to chill and appreciate the song's creators.By Zaynab
- MusicPewDiePie Clowns Soulja Boy For His Latest "Knock-Off" Game ConsoleThe gamer seemed exasperated.By Zaynab
- Music2 Chainz, TeeFLii, & Mustard Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off "24 Hours"TeeFLii and 2 Chainz are being accused of ripping off a song from 1993.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTommy Lee Ain't Done With Travis Scott: "Come Up With Ur Own Sh*t"Tommy Lee wants some respect put on his name.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott Called "Fu*king Idiot" By Tommy Lee Over Alleged PlagiarismTommy Lee suggests that "Astroworld" is a carnival built on lies. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At Ashanti's Sister For Design Ripoff Claims & Fans Aren't Having itThe rapper says she's inspired by many designers, but not this one.By Zaynab
- MusicAdam Sandler Accused Of Ripping Off Rap Song "Phone Wallet Keys" From Indie ArtistListen to both tracks for comparison.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Weeknd & Daft Punk Sued For Reported "Starboy" PlagiarismIs this an instance of clout chasing or does she deserve her $5 million?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSwizz Beatz Says Balenciaga Ripped Off The Ruff Ryders LogoSwizz Beatz doesn't appreciate this move.By Matt F