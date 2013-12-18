retrohash
- MusicAsher Roth Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperRoth captured fame with "I Love College" and has since evolved into an enigmatic figure in hip-hop, dabbling in business and advocacy.By Jake Skudder
- Music VideosAsher Roth "Pull It" VideoAsher Roth drops off an official music video for "Pull It."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentDon't Call It A Comeback: 12 Triumphant Returns To RapHotNewHipHop takes a look at twelve memorable comeback albums.By hnhh
- NewsAsher Roth Announces "RetroHash" Tour DatesSee Asher Roth perform "RetroHash" cuts live while on tour.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Asher Roth's "RetroHash"Everyone can learn something from Asher Roth. "RetroHash" shows just how far he has come.By Ben Shatzman
- NewsAsher Roth Discusses New Album "RetroHash"Watch Asher Roth sits down with VIBE and talks about his newly released album "RetroHash".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Asher Roth's New Album "RetroHash"Stream Asher Roth's new album, "RetroHash", for free in its entirety.By Kevin Goddard
- SongsLast Of The FlohicansAsher Roth shares a new track, "Last Of The Flohicans".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosAsher Roth "The World Is Not Enough" VideoWatch Asher Roth's new music video for "The World Is Not Enough."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosAsher Roth Feat. Vic Mensa "Fast Life" VideoAsher Roth delivers the visuals for "Fast Life".By Trevor Smith
- NewsAsher Roth Reveals "RetroHash" Artwork [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Asher Roth has unveiled the artwork for his upcoming album, "RetroHash".By Trevor Smith
- NewsAsher Roth Announces "RetroHash" Release Date, Talks On LPAsher Roth announces the release date for the forthcoming "RetroHash" album, and talks about what to expect from it.By Rose Lilah
- SongsTangerine GirlAsher Roth drops a new single "Tangerine Girl" off the forthcoming "Retrohash."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPot Of GoldAsher Roth releases the full track for "Pot Of Gold".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAsher Roth Announces New Album Title & Release DateAsher Roth shares the details of his new album, "RetroHash".By Trevor Smith