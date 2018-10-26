Retired
- Music7 Rappers Who Retired & Later ReturnedThe hip hop community has seen many of its biggest stars retire, only to come back and release more music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicYoung Dolph Explains Why He Chose Not To RetireYoung Dolph explains why he chose not to retire, citing a responsibility to the ones he inspires. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsVince Carter Retires After Twenty-Two SeasonsAfter a legendary career spanning twenty-two seasons, 43-year-old Vince Carter has decided to announce his retirement. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsColin Kaepernick's GF Nessa Calls Out NFL For Saying He's RetiredColin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab has had it with the NFL, and she's called out the league for changing his status on their website to "retired."By Erika Marie
- SportsMike Tyson Tells T.I. He Wants To Make Boxing ComebackMike Tyson is looking to come out of retirement for a good cause.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAllen Iverson Defeats Uncle Sam By Paying Off Insane Tax Debt: ReportIverson has settled a huge tax settlement.By Alexander Cole
- FootballRobert Kraft Is Reportedly Pulling For Rob Gronkowski To Return For PlayoffsThe Pats are trying to secure another 'ship.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Receives Huge Cheers While Unveiling Street Named After HimNothing but respect for a legend.By Alexander Cole
- FootballColts Won't Recoup Andrew Luck's $24 Million In Signing BonusesThe Indianapolis Colts have reached a very reasonable settlement with Andrew Luck.By Devin Ch
- SportsAmar'e Stoudemire Allegedly Threatens Knicks' Podcasters: "Meet Me In Person"Amar'e Stoudemire didn't fancy the way LeKnicks Podcast addressed him and his former employer, James Dolan.By Devin Ch
- Music2Pac's Alleged Killer "Reaffirmed" By Retired LAPD Detective On His 48th BirthdayHappy 48th!By Devin Ch
- WrestlingDave Bautista Professes: "I Will Go Broke Before I Have Another Wrestling Match""I am done. My in-ring career is over."By Devin Ch
- SportsTony Gonzalez Answers Whether Or Not Rob Gronkowski Is A Better TEGonzalez is considered one of the best tight ends ever.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMatt Barnes Alleges Derek Fisher "Already Caught These Hands"The former NBA player got caught up in an argument with a troll.By Erika Marie
- SportsConor McGregor Wants To Fight "Actress" Mark Wahlberg For His UFC SharesConor McGregor wants to fight Marky Mark for all the marbles.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez' Accuser Has Porn Alter Ego Uncovered: "Robbin Banx"Internet sleuths were able to build a more comprehensive profile of Alex Rodriguez' accuser Zoe Gregory.By Devin Ch
- SportsDavid Irving Is Receiving Offers From Weed Companies After NFL RetirementIrving was suspended indefinitely by the NFL.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNav Polls Fans: "Should I Return To Music?"Nav wants to return, but he wants you to want it more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Return Rumors: "Happy & Retired"Lil Uzi Vert is "happy and retired."By Alex Zidel
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: Wendy Williams, Dame Dash & More50 Cent brings the blunderbuss to the bargaining table this week.By Devin Ch
- MoviesChris Evans "Isn't Done Yet" As Captain America, According To Director Joe RussoDoes Chris Evans have another "Captain America" appearance in him?By Devin Ch
- SportsBaron Davis Seeks An NBA Return With The Golden State WarriorsB. Diddy wants to play for the Golden State Warriors this season.By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul Pierce Acknowledges Kobe Bryant's Praise: "I Was Just Stronger Than Him"Paul Pierce responds to Kobe Bryant's analysis of his game.By Devin Ch