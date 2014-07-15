reponse
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Reacts To Golden Globes Snub Of 'Sorry To Bother You' MovieThe director was hit with disappointment.By Zaynab
- NewsChris Rivers Responds To Tory Lanez/Joyner Lucas Battle With "I'm Litty Too"Chris Rivers drops off his latest track, "I'm Litty Too."By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Laughs About Drake Saying "Someone" Should Punch Him Over 40’s MS LinePusha T laughs at Drake being more mad about the 40 line than his own son being exposed. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsCharles Barkley Responds To Bill Russell Flipping Him The Bird"I thought it was one of the coolest things ever to happen to me."By Devin Ch
- BeefTennis Player Nick Kyrgios Blames Slow Start On Drake's Music, Drake RespondsNick Kyrgious, an Australian tennis player, gets a response from Drake following a shot at Drake's music.By Rose Lilah