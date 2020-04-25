reopen
- RandomRodent Complaints Rise As NYC Restaurants Reopen, Rat Hunters RespondExperts expect rodent complaints to rise drastically as restaurants reopen in New York City.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDisney World Reopens Amidst Coronavirus Surge In FloridaDisney World has reopened despite a new surge in coronavirus cases in Florida.By Cole Blake
- RandomFlo Rida Launches COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site As Florida Preps To ReopenFlo Rida is making sure as many Florida residents can get tested for coronavirus as possible as his home state prepares to reopen the economy.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureUniversal Orlando Resort To Reopen In June With New RestrictionsUniversal Orlando Resort is reopening in the coming weeks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says U.S. Will Not Close During A COVID-19 Second WaveTrump has no plans to close the country during a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- Politics"Matrix" Co-Creator Slams Elon Musk & Ivanka Trump: "F*ck Both Of You"The co-creator of "The Matrix" had a crude reaction to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump referencing her film.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureShanghai First Disneyland Park To Reopen Amidst Coronavirus OutbreakThe first Disneyland Park has reopened amidst the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- SportsSteelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin On NFL Season's FutureMike Tomlin wants the NFL to wait until all 32 teams are ready, before reopening any practice facilities.By Cole Blake
- Food2 Chainz Officially Reopens Atlanta Restaurants2 Chainz has officially reopened both locations of his Escobar Restaurant in Atlanta for dine-in service with new safety measures in place.By Lynn S.
- SportsNBA Reportedly Allowing Team Facilities To Reopen In States Where Its AllowedStarting May 1, players in certain states will be able to get back in the gym.By Kevin Goddard
- TVTyler Perry Planning To Reopen Atlanta Studio For ProductionTyler Perry has come up with a seemingly safe way to reopen his studio lot in Atlanta in order to continue shooting his six TV shows.By Lynn S.