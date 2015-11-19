Renzel Remixes
- MusicRick Ross Claims Victory In 50 Cent Lawsuit Over "In Da Club" Remix: ReportA judge tossed out 50 Cent's lawsuit against Rick Ross for remixing "In Da Club."By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Reportedly Suing Rick Ross Over "In Da Club" Sample50 Cent believes Rick Ross used "In Da Club" to promote his new album.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMilly Rock (Remix)Rick Ross drops off a new freestyle over 2 Milly's street anthem "Milly Rock."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIn Da ClubRick Ross hops on 50 Cent's "In Da Club," off his latest mixtape "Renzel Remixes."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRick Ross Reveals Tracklist For “Renzel Remixes”Ahead of its release, Rick Ross shares the official tracklist for his upcoming tape "Renzel Remixes."By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesRick Ross Will Release "Renzel Remixes" Tape On ThanksgivingRick Ross will release a collection of freestyles and remixes on an upcoming tape, "Renzel Remixes," dropping on Thanksgiving. By Angus Walker
- NewsStarin Thru My Rearview (Remix)Rick Ross drops a remix of 2Pac's "Starin Thru My Rearview." By Angus Walker