Regret In Your Tears
- Original ContentTop 10 Nicki Minaj Music Videos Of All TimeCheck out our list of the Top 10 Nicki Minaj music videos of all time!By Matt F
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Regret In Your Tears" Video Premieres On Tidal Tomorrow"My favorite of all time," says Nicki of the "Regret in Your Tears" music video, which premieres tomorrow on Tidal. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosNicki Minaj Teases "Regret In Your Tears" Music VideoWatch a teaser for Nicki Minaj's upcoming video "Regret In Your Tears."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPARTYNEXTDOOR Responds To Nicki Minaj's Call-Out Over "Regret In Your Tears""I'm a fan of Nicki Minaj."By Trevor Smith
- MusicNicki Minaj: "PARTYNEXTDOOR Had Nothing To Do With 'Regret In Your Tears'"Nicki debunks any speculation that the OVO songwriter played a role in penning her new song.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentTwitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds" Remy Ma DissThe internet weighs in on Nicki's "No Frauds" feat. Drake & Lil Wayne.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRegret In Your TearsListen to the THIRD new release from Nicki Minaj called "Regret In Your Tears."By Kevin Goddard