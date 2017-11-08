redesign
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Roasted For Being Upset New M&M's Look "Less Sexy"Tucker Carlson was roasted online after complaining that M&M's are being made "less sexy."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Sonic The Hedgehog" Isn't Terrifying Anymore In New TrailerParamount comes correct with the new "Sonic The Hedgehog" trailer.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMoviePass Puts Hold On Its Services To Improve Mobile App & MoreMoviePass wants to better its service.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Sonic The Hedgehog" Movie Gets A New 2020 Release DateCelebrate next Valentine's Day with your new blue friend. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyHershey's Chocolate Bar Redesign In Over 100 Years Includes EmojisHershey's cashes in with their use of emojis. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyApple Leak Suggests New Design For iPhone XIWhat does Apple have planned?By Karlton Jahmal
- StreetwearTyler, The Creator's Reveals Redesign Of GOLF Flagship StoreTyler, The Creator did the redesign himself.By Aron A.
- LifeSnapchat Tests Adjustments To App Redesign Amid Widespread CriticismThe app has listened to its chorus of detractors. By David Saric
- EntertainmentSnapchat Shares Drop After Kylie Jenner Tweets Her Dislike On RedesignKylie Jenner apparently has something to do with Snapchat's loss in market value.By Chantilly Post
- SocietySnapchat Undergoing A Redesign To Be More User FriendlySnapchat is trying to be better.By Chantilly Post