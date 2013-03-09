rare footage
- Hip-Hop HistoryMemphis Bleek Shares Rare Footage Of His First Performance With Jay-ZMemphis Bleek shares rare footage of the first time he performed "Coming Of Age" with Jay-Z. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTupac's Former Bodyguard's Hard Drive Is Up For AuctionFrank Alexander's 83 GB hard drive contains rare photos and music from Tupac Shakur, and it is estimated to be worth between $600k and $1.2 million.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicWatch Kanye West Talk About J Dilla, Upbringing In Chicago, & Fashion In Rare 2013 InterviewKanye West sits down for an intimate, one-on-one interview back in 2013.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLloyd Banks Feat. Young Buck "2004 Tim Westwood Freestyle" VideoBehold Lloyd Banks Feat. Young Buck "2004 Tim Westwood Freestyle" Video, a new offering from Lloyd Banks, which was released on Monday, June 3rd, 2013. Lloyd Banks's rap artistry continues to improve with every release, something which is most definitely evidenced on Lloyd Banks Feat. Young Buck "2004 Tim Westwood Freestyle" Video. His ever - expanding catalogue is definitely better for it, and we're looking forward to the next piece of the puzzle - aren't you?By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNotorious B.I.G. "Performs With Puff Daddy In London In 1995" VideoBehold Notorious B.I.G. "Performs With Puff Daddy In London In 1995" Video, a new offering from The Notorious B.I.G., which was released on Saturday, March 9th, 2013. The Notorious B.I.G.'s rap artistry continues to improve with every release, something which is most definitely evidenced on Notorious B.I.G. "Performs With Puff Daddy In London In 1995" Video. His ever - expanding catalogue is definitely better for it, and we're looking forward to the next piece of the puzzle - aren't you?By Kevin Goddard