Rachel Wattley
- GramCardi B's Retweet Causes 6ix9ine's GF Jade To Clap BackJade was reportedly one of the women who were alleged victims in Cardi's strip club brawl case.By Erika Marie
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Issued A No-Contact Order Following Domestic Violence IncidentTekashi says he doesn't think the order is necessary and that their relationship is fine.By Lawrencia Grose
- News6ix9ine's GF Jade Addresses Domestic Violence Arrest, Says Sister Bailed Her OutShe also uploaded a photo of her mugshot with GloRilla's "F.N.F." playing in the background.By Erika Marie
- Crime6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Punching Him: ReportThe rapper reportedly told police that his girlfriend struck him during an argument at a restaurant.By Erika Marie