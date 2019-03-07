r kelly arrest
- CrimeDespite Threats, Azriel Clary, R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend, Plans To Testify In CourtDespite scare tactics, the aspiring singer vows to testify against R. Kelly in his federal sex crimes case. By Kyesha Jennings
- AnticsJoe Budden Is Disturbed By Pro-R. Kelly Banner Flying In The SkyThe banner read, "R. Kelly Was Set Up For Monetary Gain." By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Prosecutors Slam Prison Mistreatment Claims, Says He Bought SnickersR. Kelly's been snackin' on Snickers, according to prosecutors. By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Crisis Manager Now Says He Would Leave Daughter Alone With SingerIt looks like he's had a change of heart.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Booted From Trump Tower Chicago Following Federal IndictmentR. Kelly's arrest results in the Trump Tower evicting his girlfriends. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Facing More Legal Trouble As Jury Reviews Sex Trafficking DetailsA jury is prepared to review the details.By Aida C.
- MusicJoycelyn Savage Reported Audio Recording Reveals R. Kelly Almost Cut Her OffThe audio is said to be a conversation between Savage and her vocal coach.By Erika Marie
- MusicJoycelyn Savage's Family Reportedly Turns Over Digital Evidence In R. Kelly CaseThey allegedly gave investigators text messages, emails, and social media conversations.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Investigation Examines Everyone Involved In Sex Trafficking & Child ExploitationThe Feds are looking to take down everyone involved.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Employee Questioned By The Feds Regarding Sex TraffickingThe singer's daughter also blasts claims made by her father that he has a relationship with his children.By Erika Marie