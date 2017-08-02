Queen Bey
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Celebrates 39th Birthday With $1M Donation To Black-Owned Small BusinessesThe Queen Bee makes a generous donation to celebrate her birthday.By Isaiah Cane
- EntertainmentBeyonce Turned Down By Michael Ealy For Role In Music VideoThe actor politely declined for a good reason. By Aida C.
- MusicBeyonce Gives Kehlani A Thoughtful Gift: "Nobody Talk To Me"From one mother to another. By Aida C.
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Beyonce's Birthday: "Thank You For Everything"The "Queen" recognizes royalty.By Zaynab
- MusicFamous Dex Says He Would Cry If He Got To Collaborate With Nicki MinajWho's here for a Famous Dex x Nicki Minaj collab? By Chantilly Post
- SportsBeyonce & Houston Rockets: Singer Reportedly Wants A StakeJay may not be the only Carter dabbling in sports.By Aron A.