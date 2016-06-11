quality
- MusicYK Osiris Slams "Trash Ass Music," Believes He's The Only One Dropping Quality ContentYK is the latest artist to share his opinion that "anything [is] a hit" these days.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTalib Kweli, Black Thought, Kanye West, & Pharoahe Monch United For "Guerrilla Monsoon Rap"On this day in 2002, Talib Kweli linked up with Pharoah Monch, Black Thought, and a young Kanye West for the bar-heavy "Guerilla Monsoon Rap."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGucci Mane Postpones "Live In Canada Tour" Until September, At The EarliestGucci Mane wasn't satisfied with the production value of his nascent Canadian tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & Migos Cancel 3 More "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" ShowsConcerts in St. Paul, Salt Lake City, and Denver have been nixed.By Devin Ch
- MusicNetflix Dominates With 112 Emmy Noms, HBO Contemplates More Digital ContentA shift towards "quantity" could weigh negatively on HBO's brand.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Nabs $4.9 Million Headphone SponsorshipTekashi 6ix9ine is the latest recipient of a lucrative headphones deal.By Devin Ch
- LifeThese Are The Best Camera Phones According To New StudyApple and Samsung reign supreme. By David Saric
- MusicGrammy President to Female Artists: "Step Up" Your GameAccording to the president, women need to elevate themselves to their male counterparts.
By David Saric
- MusicSoundCloud Clears The Air Over Audio Quality Decrease ClaimsSoundCloud has issued a statement in an attempt to clear up any misunderstandings. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B Is Taking Her Time With Her Upcoming Album, Focused On QualityCardi B updates us on her forthcoming full-length project. By Matt F
- InterviewsTalib Kweli Recalls Meeting Kanye West Before He Was SignedTalib's interview is a must-watch for any early Kanye fan.By Trevor Smith