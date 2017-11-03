prhyme 2
- MusicDJ Premier Cancels PRhyme 2 Tour For Personal ReasonsDJ Premier had to make a tough decision. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier Are Going On TourRoyce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier are hitting the road. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPRhyme Talk New Album, 2 Chainz, And Whether Premier Will Ever Do TrapIf you're talking to Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier, you better put some respect on 2 Chainz' name. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsPRhyme "PRhyme 2" ReviewDoes Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier's anticipated sequel live up to its predecessor? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPRhyme & 2 Chainz Perform “Flirt” On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonWatch Royce Da 5'9", DJ Premier & 2 Chainz perform their collab "Flirt" on Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9", DJ Premier, & Yelawolf Murder "W.O.W"Yelawolf & Royce Da 5'9" trade bars over a badass DJ Premier instrumental. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Royce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" AlbumRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's highly anticipated sequel to "PRhyme" has arrived.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLupe Fiasco Pays Homage To Royce Da 5'9" On "Portrait Of Royce"Lupe Fiasco pays respect to a fellow lyricist. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Royce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" One Week In AdvanceRoyce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" is now available for an early listen.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier Go In For Ten Minutes On Funk FlexRoyce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier make it look effortless on Funkmaster Flex. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" & 2 Chainz Kick Game On "Flirt"Royce Da 5'9" and 2 Chainz examine the underappreciated art of female game. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier Talk Aging Gracefully In Hip-HopRoyce Da 5'9" has some advice for the younger generation of rappers. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPRhyme Take It Back To Basics In "Rock It" VideoRoyce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier drop off some new "PRhyme" visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Premier & Royce Da 5'9" Share New "PRhyme 2" Song "Rock It"Listen to a new leak off Royce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" album with "Rock It."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Recalls Battling Eminem & Pharrell Over The PhoneDJ Premier and Royce Da 5'9" could fill a book with their stories. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPRhyme Choke Out The KKK In Dave East Assisted "Era"Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier hold it down for another "Era."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Premier & Royce Da 5'9" Confirm Release Date & Share Album Cover for “PRhyme 2”Dropping mid-March, DJ Premier & Royce Da 5'9"'s "PRhyme 2" project will consist of 17 tracks.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier Release First "PRhyme 2" Single "Era" Featuring Dave EastListen to the first single off "PRhyme 2" called "Era" featuring Dave East.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Announces New "PRhyme 2" Single Featuring Dave EastThe first "PRhyme 2" single drops tomorrow. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTentative Release Date For DJ Premier & Royce Da 5’9”s “PRhyme 2” Surfaces OnlineAccording to one online retailer, "PRhyme 2" is dropping mid-March.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" Is Officially DoneGet hype for some new Royce & PrimoBy Mitch Findlay