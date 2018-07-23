Prejudice
- SportsGregg Popovich Comments On Viability Of Women Coaches In The NBACoach Pop has always been progressive.By Alexander Cole
- GossipBlueface Accuses LAPD Of Racially Profiling Him In Gun Case: ReportBlueface believes the arresting officers have a history of racially and ethnically profiling individuals.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Accuses Australian Paparazzi Of RacismCardi B speaks out about perceived racism encountered at an Australian airport.By Milca P.
- MusicVing Rhames Held At Gunpoint By Police Responding To An Alleged BurglaryVing Rhames relays a personal story of systemic racism on "The Clay Cane Show."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTrevor Noah Slammed By Australians After Old Aborigine Joke Surfaces OnlineAn old joke has Noah in the crosshairs. By Karlton Jahmal