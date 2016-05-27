post-prison
- Songs42 Dugg Comes Back With A Vengeance On His First Song Out Of Prison With "Go Again"42 Dugg was not kidding about getting back in the studio.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKevin Gates Says Rehab Is For "Quitters" & His Music Helps People "With Depression"Kevin Gates is getting us even more ready for his upcoming tape. By Chantilly Post
- InterviewsTee Grizzley Breaks Down How To Set Goals, Blesses Us With Life AdviceTee Grizzley joins us for an exclusive interview about planning post-prison, setting goals and more. By Aron A.
- NewsGucci Mane & Zaytoven Back In The Studio TogetherGucci Mane and Zaytoven are back at it.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentA Recent History Of The Post-Prison Comeback TrackInspired by Gucci's "First Day Out Tha Feds," here's a round-up of all the major post-prison comeback tracks that have been dropped over the past several years. By Angus Walker