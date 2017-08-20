popularity
- MusicMario Crowns Himself "King Of R&B"Mario has claimed the title of "King of R&B" for himself in terms of pure skill, rather than popularity or the volume of one's catalogue.By Lynn S.
- SocietyCollege Cannabis Courses Gain Popularity Across The CountryMore colleges are including cannabis courses as part of their curriculum. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsLil Xan Is Upset About Nobody Really Liking Him: "It Sucks"The rapper is having a rough time.By Zaynab
- LifeYouTube Is The Most Popular Internet Platform Among U.S. Teens, Facebook SlumpsHere is how the younger generation is spending their time on the internet. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDisney May Be In Talks To Create A "Black Panther" Roller Coaster Ride SoonThe media conglomerate could be bringing a piece of Wakanda to real life. By David Saric
- EntertainmentPokemon GO's New Updates To Make Seismic Changes To GameplayPokemon GO is looking to lure users back to their game. By Matt F
- MusicEric Andre Criticizes XXXTentacion & Kodak Black Over Assault HistoryEric Andre comes out against XXXTentacion and Kodak Black's ugly past.By Matt F