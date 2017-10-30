political lyrics
- Music11 Of Rap's Best Political AnthemsPolitical rap songs have been present in the genre for years and will continue to be made in the years going forward. By Paul Barnes
- SocietyBad Bunny, iLe, & Residente Drop A Protest Song Bashing Puerto Rico's GovernorPower to the people.By hnhh
- NewsYG & Ty Dolla $ign Bring Together The Personal & Political On "Power"YG subtly brings politics into the bedroom. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicT.I. On Kanye West’s Trump Stance: “High Level Of Respect For Another”T.I. speaks on how his “Ye Vs. The People” collaboration with Kanye took form.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentEminem's Political Lyrics: A HistoryEminem has been airing out politicians for a minute. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Talks How Race And Discrimination Influenced His Work On "Everybody"Logic opens up about his struggles.By Matt F