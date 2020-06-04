Police-Involved Death
- CrimeAkron Police Shoot Unarmed Jayland Walker 60+ Times, Protests Erupt: ReportPolice claim Walker had a gun & took them on a high-speed chase, but some activists contest that report. 8 officers have reportedly been placed on leave.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGeorgia Police Shoot & Kill Black Man At His Home, Family Counters Cop's StoryMatthew Zadok Williams was shot and killed by police in his home in Georgia, and his family is seeking justice. By Deja Goode
- CrimeKnoxville School Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, 1 Officer Injured: ReportThe unidentified student reportedly barricaded himself inside a restroom.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaunte Wright Shooting: Police Officer Identified As 26-Year VeteranShe reportedly mistook her Taser for her gun before shooting and killing Wright.By Erika Marie
- NewsFamily Of Walter Wallace Jr. Called For Ambulance, Not Police: ReportThe parents of slain Walter Wallace Jr. said that they called for an ambulance to respond to their home because their son was suffering from a "mental health crisis."By Erika Marie
- CrimeJonathan Price Shot & Killed By Police, Officer Released On $1 Million BondPrice reportedly stepped in to help a woman during a domestic violence altercation. The officer who killed Price has been charged with murder.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentSay Her Name: Remembering Black Women Who Died At The Hands Of PoliceCelebrities have been stepping forward, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. Here is a list of a few other women who lost their lives at the hands of those who claimed their job was to protect and serve.By Erika Marie
- RandomManuel Ellis Died After Telling Police "I Can't Breathe," Ruled A HomicideManuel Ellis died in early March after being involved in an altercation with police, and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by physical restraint.By Erika Marie