points
- SportsLeBron James Passes Karl Malone To Become No. 2 On All-Time Scoring ListLeBron James is now the second-highest scoring player in NBA history.By Cole Blake
- SportsLuka Doncic Achieves Impressive New Record During Mavs WinDoncic continues to get more impressive.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Rose Makes Insane Prediction About James Harden: WatchRose has some high hopes for Harden.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballAnthony Davis Goes Off In Laker DebutAD will be a good fit for the Lakers. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsAndre Iguodala Labels Steph Curry "Second-Best Point Guard Ever"Andre Iguodala was in a gratuitous mood following the Warriors' victory over the Sixers last night.By Devin Ch
- SportsJames Harden's Over/Under Against The Raptors Set At Record-High 42.5 PointsHarden has been on an absolute tear as of late.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKawhi Leonard Leaves Suns' Game With Foot InjuryThe Raptors' star "jammed his foot" at the end of last night's game.By Devin Ch
- SportsKlay Thompson Breaks NBA Three-Point Record: ReportSteph Curry's record has been broken. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki For 6th All-TIme In NBA Scoring"If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."By Devin Ch
- SportsJJ Redick On NBA Scoring Spike: "Offenses Are Smarter, Defenses Are Dumber"NBA scoresheets are heating up in the G-Funk era.By Devin Ch
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo's Monster "Triple Double" Quells Simmons & The 76ersThe Milwaukee Bucks pulled away with a 123-108 win against the Sixers.By Devin Ch
- SportsCavs Sign No. 8 Pick Collin Sexton To $20.2 Million Rookie DealThe rookie wage scale is "handsome and wealthy."By Devin Ch
- SportsBen Simmons Averages Triple Double During The Sixers' 11-Game Win StreakBen Simmons does the unfathomable, with Joel Embiid forced out of the lineup.By Devin Ch