planning
- MusicAriana Grande And Pete Davidson's Wedding Plans Were Reportedly Non-ExistentAccording to a new report by TMZ, Grande and Davidson did not put in place any concrete plans to marry. By hnhh
- MusicSwizz Beatz Is "Plotting & Planning" With J. Cole About Upcoming Album "Poison"J. Cole was announced as executive producer for Swizz Beatz' "Poison."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsToni Braxton & Birdman's Wedding Will Reportedly Have "Great Gatsby" ThemeToni Braxton & Birdman's wedding is set to be an elegant affair.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Says Offset Will Definitely Have A Role In Planning Their WeddingCardi B also says that she and Offset won't be trying to compete with Gucci Mane's wedding. By Matt F
- MusicIs Jay Rock Planning On Releasing New Music Soon?Wishful thinking has us anticipating new music from Jay Rock.By Kevin Goddard