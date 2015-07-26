pitchfork music festival
- MusicPitchfork Music Festival 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19The 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place over the July 17-19 weekend, has officially been cancelled due to COVID-19.By Lynn S.
- MusicLauryn Hill To Perform "Miseducation" Anniversary Set At Pitchfork FestivalMs. Lauryn Hill is set to headline the Pitchfork Music Festival in July with a performance of her classic debut.By Devin Ch
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt, DRAM, & More Announced At Pitchfork Music FestivalSlowly but surely, the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup continues to be unveiled. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSolange, A Tribe Called Quest Announced As Pitchfork Music Festival HeadlinersLCD Soundsystem will serve as the third headliner of the annual Chicago-based event.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWatch Run The Jewels' Complete Set At Pitchfork Music Festival 2015Watch Killer Mike and El-P rip it up at the 2015 Pitchfork Music Festival in Paris.By Danny Schwartz
