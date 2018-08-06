pieces of a man
- Original ContentMick Jenkins Is Top Five With The PenA conversation with Mick Jenkins.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosMick Jenkins Hits Jamaica For Some "Consensual Seduction"Mick Jenkins waxes poetic on a beachfront paradise. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosMick Jenkins Goes For Parody In "Reginald" Video With Ben HixonMick Jenkins' new video is a total trip.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMick Jenkins Announces "Pieces Of A Man" Tour DatesMick Jenkins is heading on the road. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsMick Jenkins "Pieces Of A Man" ReviewMick Jenkins has crafted a compelling and thought-provoking body of work. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMick Jenkins Stresses The Importance Of Language On "Between The Lines"Mick Jenkins goes "Between The Lines" for his new single "Understood."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMick Jenkins Delivers Lyrical Reflections On "Gwendolynn's Apprehension"Don't let the cool control you. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsMick Jenkins Bares His Soul On "Pieces Of A Man"Jenkins delivers another introspective journey. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentMick Jenkins Justifies His Position As The "First Overall Draft Pick"INTERVIEW: Mick Jenkins explains why "nobody can come for him except Kendrick," talks "Pieces Of A Man," and breaks down the value of personal growth. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMick Jenkins Goes IN On Dark Banger "Barcelona"Mick Jenkins spits film noir poetry on "Barcelona." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMick Jenkins & Ghostface Killah Spread The Message On "Padded Locks"Mick Jenkins summons the spirit of Shaolin for his latest adventure. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMick Jenkins Drops Off New Kaytranada-Produced Single "Understood"Listen to Mick Jenkins' new single "Understood" off his upcoming "Pieces Of A Man" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMick Jenkins Confirms His Album "Pieces Of A Man" Is Done"y’all got like a day or 3 or 4 or more."By Aron A.
- NewsMick Jenkins Spits Eloquence On "Elephant In The Room"Mick Jenkins delivers unconventional heat.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMick Jenkins Ponders The Hypotheticals On "What Am I To Do?"Mick Jenkins delivers a new banger alongside your morning coffee. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMick Jenkins Announces New Project "Pieces Of A Man," Promises Big Features"Can't nobody come for me 'cept Kendrick."By Trevor Smith