- MusicChance The Rapper Asks HBO To Cancel "Real Time With Bill Maher"The fallout continues. By Jonathan Carey
- NewsMarina Abramović Institute Issues Apology To Jay ZThe Marina Abramović Institute has shared an apology to Jay Z after failing to notify Marina of his donation.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPerformance Artist Marina Abramovic Says Jay Z "Completely Used" HerPerformance artist Marina Abramovic, who appeared in Jay Z's "Picasso Baby" music video, says she felt "completely used" by the experience.By Rose Lilah
- News!llmind Talks About Producers Who Don't Receive Credit!llmind speaks up in an interview explaining why some producers don't receive the full proper credits they deserve.By hnhh
- NewsPicasso Baby (Remix)!llmind releases his remix to Jay-Z's famous song, "Picasso Baby," throwing a Biggie verse mix.By hnhh
- SocietyJay Z Talks Politics & Harry Belafonte With Bill Maher, Premieres "Picasso Baby"Jay Z appeared on "Real Time With Bill Maher" to talk politics, followed by the debut of his "Picasso Baby" video, in which he discusses the relationship between hip hop and art.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJay-Z Is Doing A Performance Art Piece Of "Picasso Baby" Today In NYCJay-Z is performing "Picasso Baby" for six hours at the Pace Gallery today.By Rose Lilah