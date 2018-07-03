Phaedra Parks
- TVPhaedra Parks Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHOA" Star Worth?The fascinating journey of Phaedra Parks' climb In the industry, from lawyer to entrepreneur to reality TV icon.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsClaudia Jordan Claims Her Ex, Who Is Dating Phaedra Parks, Physically Abused HerPhaedra and her boyfriend, Medina Islam, are currently featured on "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition." Claudia dated him years ago.By Erika Marie
- TVKandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Accused Of Selling Out Apollo NidaKandi Burruss & Todd Tucker were holding onto items belonging to Apollo Nida while he was in prison, but they reportedly used the information for a reality TV storyline.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentApollo Nida From "RHOA" Sent Back To Prison For Violating Halfway House RulesNida was released to a halfway house last week after serving five years in jail.By Erika Marie
- MusicPhaedra Parks Advises Cardi B To Go To Court & Deal With Her Case Before It's Too LateCardi B's strip club beat down case needed to be handled yesterday. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Talks Feud With Phaedra Parks & Why She Called Her A "Toxic Trick"Vivica A. Fox & Phaedra Parks are seemingly still not good. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Shades Phaedra Parks Hard Over 50 Cent PostVivica A. Fox has no time for the fake love.By Alex Zidel