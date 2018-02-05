peter dinklage
- Pop CultureDisney Responds To Peter Dinklage's Complaints About "Snow White" Live-Action FilmThe "Game of Thrones" icon recently expressed his concern with the company taking on "that f*cking backward story about seven dwarfs."By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePeter Dinklage Calls Out Disney Over "Snow White" RemakeDinklage criticized the recently announced live-action remake and the re-telling of a "f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave."By Erika Marie
- TVPeter Dinklage Defends "Game of Thrones" EndingDinklage is the latest cast member to speak about the ending.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Recalls Their Emotional Final Day Of FilmingThe end is here. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentEmilia Clarke Jokingly Solves Mysterious "Game Of Thrones" Starbucks Cup CaseEmilia Clarke has cracked the case wide open. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentHBO Gives "Game Of Thrones" Fans A Glimpse At Final Season With First Official PhotoAre you ready for the final season of "Game of Thrones"?By hnhh
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Star Peter Dinklage Talks About The Fate Of Tyrion LannisterWill Tyrion survive the long winter?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPeter Dinklage Talks "Game of Thrones" Final Season After Emmy WinDinklage gets emotional about the last day of filming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPeter Dinklage Set To Star In "Rumpelstiltskin" FilmDinklage is eyeing his post "Game of Thrones" future. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBusta Rhymes Says Game Of Thrones' Peter Dinklage "Got Bars"Busta Rhymes has some praises for his Super Bowl commercial co-star's rapping abilities. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSuper Bowl 2018: The Best CommercialsCatch up on some of the 2018 Super Bowl's most memorable commercials.By Mitch Findlay