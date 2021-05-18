PEOPLE Every Day
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Talks New Film "A Jazzman's Blues," Says "Too Bad" To Talent Who Rejected RolesPerry says he approached "up-and-coming young artists" and although they liked the script, they turned down the offer. "Too bad, so sad for them."By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Plans To Place Her Grammy "Somewhere Special," Will Take Date To CeremonyThe rapper sat down and spoke about her 2 Grammy noms while sharing that she sometimes misses the "college Saweetie."By Erika Marie
- SportsNaomi Osaka Defended By "SI Swimsuit" Editor Following Megyn Kelly's TauntsThe former "Fox News" host doubted Osaka's mental health struggles and the editor called it "such bullying."By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Recalls Meeting Him As A Kid: "Good Girl Loves Bad Boy"She also says she finds comfort knowing that "he is in a better place" because "of the words he left me with."By Erika Marie