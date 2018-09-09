pennsyvlania
- PoliticsJudge In Pennsylvania Dismisses Trump Campaign Lawsuit Regarding Election FraudA judge in Pennsylvania dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit that attempted to invalidate millions of votes.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsProtest Held In Wake Of Stanley Gracius' Arrest After Buying Bike In WalmartProtesters rallied outside of a police station in Pennsylvania, following the arrest of Stanley Gracius.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill & Michael Rubin To Donate Millions To Pennsylvania SchoolsThe youth are getting taken care of. By Chantilly Post
- Music"Meek Mill Weekend" Declared Official In PhiladelphiaPennsylvania Senator Sharif Street wants the whole State in on "Meek Mill Weekend."By Devin Ch
- SocietyBill Cosby's Work Assignment Could See Him Hemming Prison Slacks For ¢49 An HourBill Cosby prison work assignment options have been revealed.By Devin Ch
- MusicElton John Pays Tribute To Mac Miller With A Fitting DedicationSir Elton played "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me."By Brynjar Chapman