patients
- RandomFDA Says Food Trucks Used To Store COVID-19 Bodies Can Still Be Used AfterwardThe FDA details how food trucks used to transport dead COVID-19 patients should be cleaned before reuse.By Cole Blake
- RandomNYC Hospital Crammed With Coronavirus Patients In Alarming VideoA hospital in New York is shown crowded with tons of sick Coronavirus patients in a shocking and concerning clip.By Lynn S.
- RandomA Doctor In Madrid Is Live Tweeting His Coronavirus BattleAn emergency physician in Madrid has been giving daily updates of his experiences in quarantine after contracting coronavirus while treating infected patients.By Lynn S.
- SocietyEighth US Case Of Deadly Coronavirus Found In BostonThe infection grows in the United States.By Cole Blake
- MusicCiara Surprises Patients At Seattle's Children's Hospital With Christmas Carols"They are the real superheroes of today.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicCiara & Kelly Rowland Sing Christmas Songs At Children's HospitalKelly & Ciara give back this holiday season.By Chantilly Post