Party Girl
- CrimeStaySolidRocky Arrested For Reportedly Shooting At A Funeral ServicePolice captured the 21-year year old in Atlanta, driving a pink Maserati. By hnhh
- NewsStaySolidRocky Drops Off "Party Girl (Remixes)"The party continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentStaySolidRocky Is Pandemic-Proof: "Party Girl" Rapper Talks Going Beyond TikTokEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: StaySolidRocky speaks about going platinum with "Party Girl," working with XXXTentacion's manager, and how he linked up with Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Jumps In On StaySolidRocky's Fun On "Party Girl" RemixStaySolidRocky continues his rise with the official "Party Girl" remix, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.By Alex Zidel