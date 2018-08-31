partnership deal
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Announces Big New DealMegan Thee Stallion has partnered with Revlon to become their new global brand ambassador.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Perico Announces Partnership Deal With Roc NationFrom the West Coast to the East Coast.By Aron A.
- Music24hrs' Private Club Records Inks Partnership Deal With Rostrum Records24hrs announces new deal.By Milca P.
- MusicQuavo Gets In His Bag & Partners With Martell CognacQuavo wants to change the way people drink.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Dolph Signs New Partnership With Empire After Turning Down $22M DealYoung Dolph lands a new partnership with Empire ahead of his new project "Role Model."By Aron A.