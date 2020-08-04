parole hearing
- Music03 Greedo's Family Is Hopeful That He'll Get Parole: "It's Looking Positive"Reports emerged that 03 Greedo's parole was approved. By Aron A.
- MusicNo Limit Rapper McKinley "Mac" Phipps Granted Parole After 20 Years In Prison: ReportHe was behind bars for a manslaughter conviction. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBobby Shmurda Insists He's A Changed Man But Parole Board Wants Him To Finish SentenceTranscripts from Bobby Shmurda's September parole hearing reveal why the board denied his release. By Aron A.
- CrimeBobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Remain In Prison Until 2021Bobby Shmurda's parole was denied and he is likely to remain in prison until December 2021.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBobby Shmurda's Mother Offers Update On His Parole HearingBobby Shmurda's mother confirms that his parole hearing is actually in two weeks and adds that they are "confident" about it.By Alex Zidel