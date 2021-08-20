P*nk - Young Thug
- NewsYoung Thug, Drake, & Travis Scott Get "Bubbly" On CollabThe trio of music moguls collide on the "Punk" standout.By Erika Marie
- AnticsYoung Thug & Gunna Destroy Rolls-Royce At "P*NK" Album Release PartyYoung Thug, Gunna, and others took turns swinging baseball bats on a Rolls-Royce to celebrate the upcoming album release for "P*NK."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Delivers "Tick Tock" Single Following "P*nk" Album AnnouncementThe album is slated for release in October.By Erika Marie